Priyanka Chopra’s bikini pics, Kangana Ranaut’s Simran writing credit row – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

This week in Bollywood saw Priyanka Chopra setting the LA beach on fire with her hot bikini pics, the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out released, controversy over Kangana Ranaut’s shared writing credit for Simran got murkier, veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away and two films, Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium, released.

Meet the top five newsmakers of the week:

Priyanka Chopra’s bikini chronicles

Even while Priyanka Chopra won’t be seen donning a bikini in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch, she sure knows how to make her fans happy. Just recently there were pictures of the beauty flirting with the sea in a black bikini, which she followed up with an even hotter aqua-blue bikini. And must say, she was looking like a million bucks. She proved that she has got the hottest bikini body both in Bollywood and Hollywood. This is indeed a unique promotional strategy on the part of Baywatch makers and it paid off so well too. Check out the pics here and here.

Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor reunite for 102 Not Out

We got to see the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor as a unique father-and-son duo, with Amitabh playing a 102-year old father to his 75-year old son, played by Rishi Kapoor. 102 Not Out is a romantic comedy backing a love-hate relationship between a father and son. This Umesh Shukla directorial (OMG! Oh My God) marks the reunion of the legendary stars after 26 long years. Check out the first look and the on-set pics.

Kangana Ranaut-Simran movie writing credit controversy

The whole Simran writing credit controversy took another turn after writer Apurva Asrani ranted against Kangana Ranaut and Hansal Mehta for suppressing, arm twisting him and stealing credit. Kangana retaliated slamming Apurva Asrani for taking too much credit for stuff he hasn’t done in Simran. She insists that it was she who made Simran into a light entertainer from a gritty story. Later, the writer of Shahid, ranted against Apurva Asrani on Facebook, where he called him out for taking credit from him for Shahid’s story. You can check the whole controversy here, here and here.

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo’s demise

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away on Thursday morning, at around 3:15 am, at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. According to her manager the cause of death was a severe cardiac arrest. Her son-in-law reported that she had complained of chest pain the previous night and was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last. For all the ’90s kids and movie buffs, Reema Lagoo was that quintessential mother figure. She was one of the most endearing mothers to grace the big screen and in fact it was her honesty in portraying the roles that made her one of the most loved character-actors on the big screen.

Release of Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium

This weekend saw the release of two films, a book adaptation, Half Girlfriend and a social satire, Hindi Medium. Half Girlfriend stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor while Hindi Medium stars Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. In BollywoodLife’s review of Half Girlfriend, our editor in chief, Tushar P. Joshi said, “Half Girlfriend has full drama and works primarily due to Arjun Kapoor’s stellar performance and his crackling chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor.” And gave it a 3 star ratings.

On the other hand, Hindi Medium got 3.5 star ratings and our in house reviewer, Sreeju Sudhakaran, wrote in his review, “Hindi Medium may not be the best in the genre of satire, that honour still lies with the always splendid Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. But it is a very engaging piece of cinema, that will make us laugh, cry and even question our own role in how things like basic education are getting screwed up in our society. The direction is competent, and the performances from Irrfan, Saba and Deepak are first-rate. But above all, it’s the core message that the movie did right – Good education is not the privilege of the elite few, but the right of everyone.”