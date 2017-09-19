Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera slams Kangana Ranaut, says ‘let ur movies talk!’

Kangana Ranaut in one of her many interviews after her tiff with Hrithik Roshan went public,had mentioned how Priyanka Chopra showed support to her. She had told PTI, “All my girls are just amazing. We are so thick. We don’t discuss our personal lives, like nobody ever questioned me, ‘What happened?’, but all I get is calls, lots of love and concern. Everybody has called me and asked me, whether it’s Priyanka, Vidya or Sonam. A lot of men have responded too…” But it seems PC’s cousin Meera is least interested in being in her favour. She took to Twitter to vent her frustration over the whole issue.

Meera writes, “#KanganaRanut i really love u as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk!” If you are finding it hard to place her, let us inform you that she was part of a few of the movies which you might have watched. Say for example, 1920: London or Gang Of Ghosts? Does it ring a bell now? No, well! Guess she is still waiting for that big break which will make her more than just PC’s cousin. Meanwhile she is busy commenting on Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. Check it out right here…

#KanganaRanut i really love u as an actress but ur personallife #saga is getting too much now! High time u stop and let ur movies talk! — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) September 14, 2017

In an old interview with Bollywoodlife, Meera had revealed about her equation with Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra saying, “Look, media has been writing a lot about this but most of it is not true. I share a comfortable relationship with Priyanka but I am not that close to her that I just pick up the call and say “Hey wassup”. For me Priyanka has always been a superstar much more than my sister. There is absolutely no equation with her. I have always been closer to Priyanka and have never been that close to Parineeti.”