Priyanka Chopra’s fans reacting to Ranveer Singh will make him blush – watch video

Priyanka Chopra has a huge fan following across the globe. With her ever increasing fan base she is featuring on various chat shows every other week. We have seen her on Chelsea, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live to name a few! She recently met up Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for their talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan. The world wonders about what Priyanka’s dream guy must be like, and so did the two hosts. They asked the Baywatch star to pick traits from her co-stars to build a dream man, and she happily agreed. She wanted her man to have her Quantico co-star Jake McLaughlin’s blue eyes, Zac Efron’s glorious abs, and her Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh’s rebellious attitude. What really caught our attention was the live audience’s reaction to Ranveer‘s name!

As soon as Priyanka uttered Ranveer’s name, a picture of the actor popped up on the screen, and the audience could not help but cheer for him. And for someone who has not done any work in the west, that was quite a loud cheer. The warm response might just make Ranveer blush! Priyanka expressed that there are many Ranveer fans in the audience, as Kelly said that the actor looks adorable. You never know where you might Ranveer Singh fan! One thing is clear that like Priyanka, Ranveer too has his a fan following in the West.

This is not the first time Priyanka has laid down this list of traits she seeks in a man. She pointed the same attributes when Glamour magazine asked her the same question a few weeks back. “Dwayne Johnson’s drive. I find drive in men very attractive. Also, Dwayne’s gentlemanly pull-out-the-chair-for-a-girl vibe. Mix that with Zac’s abs, Jake McLaughlin’s eyes and my co-actor from India Ranveer Singh’s rebelliousness.” she had said. Wow! What a déjà vu!