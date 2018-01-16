Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat in her firefighter outfit on the sets of Quantico season 3

We are totally digging the season 3 of Quantico, where the FBI agents go undercover. Honestly, it is making us look forward to the upcoming episodes. Earlier Priyanka Chopra had posted a picture in a sizzling high slit dress as she goes undercover in a casino. Post that, PeeCee has shared another look of hers from the show which will make you forget all about her high slit dress. The actress is seen playing a firefighter in the upcoming episode and her recent pictures will instantly make you go HOT DAMN! Only Priyanka can manage to look sexy in a full orange jumpsuit as she plays a firefighter. The actress shared her picture from the set and captioned it as “Looking forward to today’s shoot with u @themarleematlin .. just us.. Golden girls.. @abcquantico @mseitzman #Quantico3.” Also Read: Revealed! Priyanka Chopra’s third season of Quantico will premiere on April 26

Priyanka Chopra’s this picture will make you believe orange is the new black. We totally love how PeeCee is seen pulling off the look effortlessly. The orange romper with black boots is too hot to handle. The beachy waves and the reflector glasses elevate the look further. One simply cannot miss the plum lips which add oomph. The upcoming season of Quantico has got us hooked on Priyanka’s Insta for her stunning looks from the sets. If you think we are exaggerating, check out the pictures below yourself:

The actress was also seen flaunting her winter fashion during the shoot of Quantico in New York and looked smokin’ hot during the chilly winters. Ever since PeeCee kickstarted the shoot of the season, we see various pictures of the actress doing the rounds on the internet which is building up our excitement for it. Recently it was revealed that the third season of Quantico will premiere on April 26 and going by the pictures it’s surely going to be an interesting one.