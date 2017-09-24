Priyanka Chopra’s floral shift dress at the Global Citizen Festival gets a thumbs up from us but not her matching boots – view pics

Priyanka Chopra has done it again! She wore one of the best outfits that we have seen in recent times. In a floral shift dress with black and red designs on it, PC just took our breath away. Although the thigh-high boots in the same print was a bit off, she did carry it like a boss. The actress hosted the Global Citizen Festival and mesmerised the crowd with her perfect oratory skills. Fans have been putting up videos from the event. Priyanka herself posted a few snaps from the event and it seems she had a great time at the do.

Also read: Best Dressed: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez make white the colour of the week

PC writes, “I had the best time hosting @GlobalCitizen! Proud to be a Global Citizen Ambassador. Swipe left for more from today! ❤️⭕️#GCFest.” She is the UN Ambassador for Global Citizen Initiative and hosted a concert last night which saw a huge crowd. PC went with Fausto Puglisi contrasting print shift dress and wore a similar printed high-high boots but while we are digging her dress, the boots didn’t make us go wow at all. In fact, it kind of ruins the whole look. However, the actress was pretty comfortable in the dress which is all good fashion sense is all about. If you can carry even a risque dress well, nothing else matters. The actress is an entertainer and easily makes people deviate people’s attention from her outfit to her cause. She is a doing a lot for the kids who don’t have many worldly pleasures. Only recently, she went to Jordan for the same cause. Check out her pictures right here…

Did you notice her hair and makeup? Priyanka definitely was in a rockstar mode with wild hair, nude lips and rounded sunglasses!

So did you like the look?