Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch loses out to Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean 5 at US box office by a huge margin

Sometimes even Dwayne Johnson can’t save a mediocre project, despite his charming efforts. He may be the reason why the Fast And The Furious franchise got a shot in the arm. Hell, he even helped in making a trite GI Joe: Retaliation into a hit. But there is still a limit of what he can do, and that’s what his fans realised when the R-Rated Baywatch released last week in the US. Baywatch is a reboot of the popular ’90s TV show about lifeguards by the same name, and Dwayne Johnson took on the iconic role played by David Hasselhoff. The action-comedy, directed by Seth Gordon, was also the Hollywood live-action debut of Priyanka Chopra, while also starring Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario. However, despite the hype and the interesting star cast, the movie could only manage to gross about $18.1 million from its paid previews as well as its collections from Friday and Saturday. It is estimated to gross just about $22 million by the end of Sunday, which is pretty bad for a $70 million budgeted movie (which doesn’t cover the marketing costs).

One of the main reasons why the movie failed to bring in the crowds was the influx of bad reviews from the critics, something which Paramount marketing president Megan Colligan also agrees with. She revealed to Hollywood Reporter, “I think reviews did hurt the film, which scored great in test screenings. Maybe it is a brand that relied on a positive critical reaction more than we recognized. But we do feel bullish about the international marketplace, where Baywatch opened this weekend in Taiwan to great numbers and well ahead of 22 Jump Street and Central Intelligence.” Currently the movie has just a meager 19% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although the international audience is generally more receptive to such movies. We have to see how India responds to Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood movie by this Friday, which is when it releases in the country.

On the other hand, despite faring just slightly better than Baywatch when it comes to critical reception, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge owned the box office this weekend by collecting $62 million from its Thursday-to-Saturday collections. The pirates saga, starring Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem, is the fifth installment of the POTC franchise. It also brought in an estimated $208.4 million internationally which is the 12th largest overseas opening of all-time.