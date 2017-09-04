Priyanka Chopra’s mother rubbishes rumours of the actress opting out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan

Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has denied reports that the actress has opted out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gustakhiyan, because she was unable to come on board as co-producer. “Priyanka was no doubt in talks with Bhansali, but the two couldn’t fit their time schedules to discuss the film. The question of co-producing would have come in only at a later stage. As of now, nothing has gone forward,” Madhu reveals.

She adds that, “Priyanka had never made it mandatory that she should co-produce the films she was acting in, “The producer and actor are two different sets of people. This is a mere speculation,” Chopra says, adding that Bhansali was very well capable of going ahead with the project as an independent producer, “He can make it on his own, why will he need a co-producer?” she asks. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra to work with Aamir Khan in Salute?)

Apparently, Priyanka was very keen on playing the role of Amrita Pritam in Gustakhiyan, a poignant tale of the relationship between the legendary poet, Sahir Ludhianvi and renowned poetess, Amrita. Madhu says, “It is a beautiful and coveted subject and it is good that Bhansali is making it. As a matter of fact, only a maker like Sanjay can do justice to it and he should make it,” she said.

Prior to this, Madhu had denied reports that Priyanka had voiced her reservations as a co-producer about having Abhishek Bachchan play the main protagonist in the film, “She would be the last person to make such suggestions. It is Bhansali’s call. He is the captain of the ship,” she says.

Priyanka is currently in India on an extended vacation where she is looking at sealing some interesting projects that she had earlier lined up, besides spearheading the international campaign of her Sikkimese film, Pahuna, which is due to be premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival shortly. Rumour has it that Priyanka Chopra is in talks to play Aamir Khan’s wife in the Rakesh Sharma biopic, titled Saare Jahan Se Achcha. Yes, the same one where Aamir will be seen playing an astronaut. Excited much?