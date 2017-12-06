Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico co-star Alan Powell intentionally leaks her mail on social media

Priyanka Chopra is a one busy lady and that would probably explain her unread emails. The Quantico star, who is currently busy shooting for the third season of her American action-thriller show in New York these days, was in a state of shock (in a good way) when her co-star, Alan Powell, intentionally leaked a pic of her digital mail box on social media. When the gorgeous actress isn’t shooting for her upcoming series, she’s busy making time for charitable events and proving her worth as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations. She does know how to juggle like a boss between her personal and professional life. Amidst such a super-packed schedule, it’s an obvious fact that she doesn’t get time to read all her emails or even fan mails. Some of them are even useless and wasting her precious time on them is definitely not worth it. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra was in a dilemma before signing Quantico?

The entire issue started when Quantico actor, Alan Powell, intentionally leaked Priyanka Chopra’s number of unread emails on his Instagram account. He captioned the picture saying, “Guys … guys … don’t ever email @priyankachopra … she apparently NEVER reads it! This is is the record … I defy anyone to beat it. #unbelievable #ithoughtiwasbad#commaplacementconfusesme.“

Yes and the number is indeed startling. More than 2 lakh unread emails is a bit too much, isn't it? We wonder if the actress ever read it since she logged in. So for all PeeCee fans, never ever try to mail something to her 'cos there are chances that she will never read it. Twitter and Instagram is the best way to stay in touch with her.

But mocking Priyanka Chopra didn’t really go down well with her fans and they took to Twitter to come out in support for her. Many felt that it’s a very usual thing and even a common man can have such unread emails. For them it wasn’t such a big deal to fuss about, which does make sense in a way. This instance, in fact, proves that the actress is just like all of us and even her habits are very similar to that of commoners. While we may not have that many mails bothering us in our inbox, we do have our own set of promotional mails from different companies that are nothing less than nuisance and it’s best to ignore them always.