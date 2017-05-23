Priyanka Chopra’s seductive slow-mo hair flip is way too HOT – watch video

How does she do it? Priyanka Chopra can make any man’s heart flutter by faking a slow-mo hair flip. No we aren’t kidding. She actually did it and did it so well that we are pretty sure you will sigh when you see it. Why we are so sure about it? Well, the interviewer couldn’t control herself from saying, “That’s way too hot!” after watching PC’s slow-mo. (Also read: 10 pics of Priyanka Chopra SLAYIN it sexy at the NYC screening of Baywatch)

Now honestly, hair flips for Indian actresses are no big deal especially for someone like Priyanka Chopra who has played a seductress in numerous films. She has made people fawn over her with her flair and moves. She has done it in Hindi movies too, so it didn’t shock us that she got it right. What moved us was how she got it right when it wasn’t actually slow-mo. She did it live! Check out the video right here and you will know why we are gushing.

Priyanka Chopra has been nailing the Baywatch promotions in the West like a boss and has everyone loving her a lot. Here’s a sneak peek into what all the lady is upto and all of them are damn awesome!

There are loads of that but we think it’s time we watch her in the film instead. Well, we will only get to see it on June 2 while everyone else figures out how Victoria Leeds wreaks havoc on these lifeguards. Sigh!