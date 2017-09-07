Priyanka Chopra’s thigh high slit Zaid Affas gown spins black magic on the TIFF Soirée red carpet – view pics

Priyanka Chopra has become a red carpet star. Every time the Quantico babe steps out for an event she ends up become the hot topic of discussions and so it was no different when the actress graced the Toronto International Film Festival recently. Dressed in a black thigh high slit Zaid Affas gown, PeeCee looked damn hot on the red carpet in the outfit. Looks like winged liners are PeeCee’s current favourite since we saw her pull it off for a mag photo shoot, too. The actress will be speaking about her journey and about women in the entertainment industry at the film festival and we’re thrilled to hear her speak.

Priyanka has been an inspiration to many who aspire to carve a niche for themselves in Hollywood. Apart from her mind blowing red carpet looks and her Hollywood ventures, her inspirational words are one thing that she is quite popular for. The actress even posed with a few fans for selfies after walking the red carpet for the film festival. Priyanka even posed with Cameron Bailey and thanked him for letting her share her story on the platform. She captioned the image, “You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment #TIFF17 #ShareHerJourney”. (ALSO READ: A ‘suited & booted’ Priyanka Chopra arrives in Toronto to support her production venture Pahuna – view pics)

You really pulled everything out of me tonight, @cameronpbailey! Thank you for asking me to share my journey tonight, and for shining a spotlight on women in entertainment 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #TIFF17 #ShareHerJourney A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 6, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

@priyankachopra receives a warm and wonderful welcome at the #TIFFSoiree! #PCatTIFF A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

#RedCarpetMoments with the one and only @priyankachopra at the #TIFFSoiree! #PCatTIFF A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

@priyankachopra always makes #RedCarpetMoments very special! #PCAtTIFF #TIFFSoiree A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

Looooove it when the crowd sang #DesiGirl! #RedCarpetMoments #TIFFSoiree #PCatTIFF A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Sep 6, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

