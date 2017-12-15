Priyanka, Katrina to set the stage on fire at Zee Cine Awards 2018

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will take the stage at the the forthcoming Zee Cine Awards 2018.Priyanka, who is currently in New York, will be heading to Mumbai soon, and will be a part of the gala.Katrina, who is waiting for the release of “Tiger Zinda Hai”, has specially curated performance, read statement. Apart from Priyanka and Katrina, actors Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Bhumi Pednekar will also be performing at the show.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor-comedian Sunil Grover have been roped in to host the upcoming awards event.Sunil, who has previously hosted various award shows, is best known for his various avatars on TV show “Comedy Nights With Kapil”.Rohit, meanwhile, has directed hit films like “Singham” and “Chennai Express”. This will be the first time when he will be seen hosting an award show.(ALSO READ: Whoa! Priyanka Chopra crosses 20 million on Instagram!)

Zee Cine Awards 2018 will take place here on December 19.