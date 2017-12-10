Psst! Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are getting married at this beautiful Italian vineyard and we have all the details

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli threw everyone a googly by taking off to Italy with their families to get married there. What’s more…they managed to keep everything under wraps till the very last minute, which is no easy feat when you are a celebrity couple. The only time rumours started doing the rounds of a possible wedding was when Virat applied for a leave in the middle of Sri Lanka’s tour of India but even that was explained as a rest break ahead of the South Africa tour. But a few days before the D-day, which is slated to be on December 12, the couple is in Italy and enjoying the pre-wedding ceremonies. Quite a way to throw a surprise, isn’t it?

But we did a little snooping around and found out details of the venue where the couple is getting married. Like we thought, the couple is getting married at a vineyard against the beautiful backdrop of the Tuscan countryside. It sure will be a wedding to remember what with unending stretches of beautiful green vines. But this is no ordinary vineyard. Both Virat and Anushka have expensive taste and you couldn’t have expected them to settle for anything ordinary really. So Virushka, as their fans fondly call them, are getting hitched at the Borgo Finocchieto, where the Obamas – Barack and Michelle – had stayed during their Italian sojourn. The property is located a four-hour drive away from Milan and has provision for 44 people only at a time. This explains why the star couple chose this place. An intimate affair by the vineyards does seem ideal doesn’t it. In fact, a few years ago, in a chat with Harper’s Bazaar Bride, Anushka had admitted that if she went for a destination wedding, it would be in a vineyard. That explains it. And their choice of venue is not just famous, it is also quite beautiful. Check out pictures of the venue below…

No wonder, Virat-Anushka wanted to get married here, who wouldn’t really? However, while the couple is getting married in Italy, they are doing it the desi way, what with Bhangra dancers and the likes having been flown down for the ceremonies. But all this extravagance is also expensive. The property ranks second in the Forbes’ list of 20 most expensive holiday destinations in the world. So, the wedding must have cost the couple a mini fortune. But a wedding is one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences and we are sure that the couple didn’t want to cut back. Several biggies are expected to attend the wedding – from both Bollywood and cricket fraternities. As for the rest, a Mumbai reception is being planned and is rumoured to take place on December 26, at suburban hotel.