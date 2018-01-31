Psst! Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan are back on the sets of Naagin 3 – find out why

The news that left fans of the Naagin franchise disheartened was that season 3 will not feature Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan as naagins. But things looked up when it was announced that Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will be taking over. However, we feel that Mouni and Adaa were an indispensable part of Naagin and everyone will surely miss them. But all of a sudden we spotted Mouni and Adaa having fun on the sets of Naagin 3. Well, here’s why…

The actresses are, in all likelihood, shooting a promo for the show and they may be introducing the new naagins through it. The show will be going on air from March 3, 2018 and will be telecast on the weekends. In one of Adaa’s story, she shared a picture of herself with Mouni and wrote, “Back together.” Dressed in the naagin lehengas, they look gorgeous and we are delighted to see them having fun together. The duo has won the hearts of many since the last two Naagin series and this promo will surely make you want more. But the sad part is, they won’t be seen on the show after this promo. However, reports suggest that they will be seen together in some of the flashback scenes. Check out the pictures here… (Also Read: Naagin 3: Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan get replaced by Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti!)

Meanwhile, Mouni will be soon making her Bollywood debut, opposite Akshay Kumar, in the upcoming movie Gold. It is a patriotic sports drama, it will bring to the screen independent India’s first Olympic gold, won by the Indian hockey team in the 1948 London Olympics. She plays Akshay Kumar’s romantic interest in the film. On the other hand, while commenting about opting out of Naagin 3, Adaa had said that she was looking out for positive roles.

