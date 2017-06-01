PV Sindhu becomes a covergirl, but her makeup artist needs to be FIRED ASAP!

This June, Verve’s choice of their cover girl was spot on. She’s perfect, unconventional, inspiring and simply super. World champion badminton player PV Sindhu is a force to reckon with, she has placed India on the global map with her achievements. She is the only other badminton player to win an Olympic medal. She has made the nation proud and how. Did you know she is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Civilian order? if she had a cap, it would be crowded with feathers because we can’t keep count of her achievements. And believe it or not, she is all of 21. Considering the Verve cover seems to be a follow-the-dreams-theme, PV Sindhu was an ideal choice and what a choice they made. But that’s all Verve can boast of. If anyone wants to witness a great opportunity being ruined, take a look at the June Verve Cover.

This cover was shot at the prestigious Falaknuma Place, Hyderabad. Dressed in a floral fitted gown, PV Sindhu is seen leaning over the parapet. She has teamed the look with statement jewellery and a glittery brooch. The look has been styled by Mohit Rai. While the dress to an extent flatters her lean, athletic body, the make-up ruins the entire look. There was nothing flattering about it! Her sleek hair style only made matters worse. This ‘fine’ job has been done by Mehak Oberoi. How can someone so charming, so appealing, so pleasing be made to look like this? It’s a complete mark of disrespect to the icon who actually has a great sense of style.

And while you may be wondering are we so upset about this mag cover? Then take a look at these pictures that prove that she can carry any look with panache and a champion swag…

It’s hard to believe that the above diva is the same person on the cover! What went wrong Verve? You need to fix this RIGHT NOW!