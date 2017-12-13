Queen Remake France schedule wrap up: Here are 5 things you need to know about Tamannaah, Kajal, Parul and Manjima’s films

The Queen Remake that has been doing the rounds is no longer just another project as it’s being remade in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Yes, it is now a magnum opus equivalent to literally four films! For those who didn’t know, the 4 films’ first schedule was being shot simultaneously in Frejus, a small city in France. As per the latest update, the France shooting schedule for these films is now complete! As the firts schedule comes to a wrap, here are 5 things you need to know about this grand Queen remake:

#What makes these 4 Queen remakes more interesting is that the makers have roped in 4 actresses for the four films- Tamannaah Bhatia for Queen once again (Telugu), Kajal Aggarwal for Paris, Paris (Tamil) Parul Yadav for Butterfly (Kannada) and Manjima Mohan for Zam Zam ( Malayalam).

#Another interesting fact about this remake is that Parul Yadav, the lead actress for Kannada is also co-producing the four films! Yes, she is actor and a co-producer on the sets of the Queen remake.

#Alan Santini is the guy who will play the Chef’s role in Kannada and the Malayalam version.

#While there are 4 remakes, there are only directors – Ramesh Aravind and Neelakantha. The former is helming the Kannada and Tamil version while the latter is directing the Malayalam and Telugu version.

#Interestingly Amit Trivedi will be composing the music for this remake as well. “I began working on the project recently. It is too early to comment on the music but it won;t be the same as the original. The music will be influenced by the languages. Since it is a remake, the approach may be the same, but the treatment may differ.” stated the music composer in an official statement.

Stay tuned for lots more updates on the Queen remake only on Bollywoodlife. Lots more surprises coming your way.