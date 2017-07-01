R Madhavan shared a HOT after shower selfie and we just can’t handle it – view pic!

R Madhavan sent social media into a frenzy after he posted a selfie of him after a shower. He captioned the picture,” Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels …” I think everyone felt pretty fresh after looking at his picture. Maddy literally broke the internet with his Instagram post and we can’t believe how the actor has aged like fine wine. He has definitely turned hotter than before. Remember how you fell in love with him for his chocolate boy looks in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein? And now we love him for looking all kinds of hot!

And if you’re having a bad day or a bad weekend, looking at his picture is definitely going to make your day. Even Dia Mirza couldn’t resist his charm and hotness. She commented on the picture and said,” Uffooo”. Not to mention, you will end up stalking him on social media before you realise it after you check out his picture. The actor is all geared up for his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, and went through a physical transformation for the same. Check out his picture right here and you’ll know what we’re talking about! (ALSO READ: Katrina – Ranbir’s “genius” conversation, Disha Patani’s hot damn photoshoot, R Madhavan’s post-shower selfie – Celebs who kept Instagram busy this week)

Morning light post a shower.. feeling fresh after a good long nights sleep.. after the long travels … A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Here’s how Twitter reacted to it!

R Madhavan realised there’s too much of sadness in the world so he decided to do his bit for one half of humanity. #Madhavan pic.twitter.com/QlrRIJopab — Fat Filmy Female (@FatFilmyFemale) June 29, 2017

Oh and we totally agree with fans! What wouldn't we give up to spend a day with this hot hunk!