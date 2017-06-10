Raabta box office collection day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s film opens on an average note, rakes in Rs 5.61 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s Raabta looked quite impressive, however the film has failed to impress the audience. This is cause of the fact that the movie opened on an average note when it released yesterday (June 9), raking in just Rs 5.61 crore on day 1 at the box office. Raabta had started off with a sub-par occupancy of 10-15 per cent across nearly twelve hundred screens across India. And though we expected it to see a growth in the evening shows, it could not cross even the 20 per cent occupancy mark by the evening shows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed to us the first day collections, when he tweeted, “#Raabta Fri Rs 5.61 crore. India biz.”

With 1200 plus screens and a decent buzz around the movie, we expected Raabta to perform better. However, the subject hasn’t appealed to the masses. Several people doubted if the reincarnation, love story genre would work and looks like they were right. And while Sushant and Kriti have delivered good performances, the poor story line dented the film’s chances of being a hit at the box office. The critics as well as the audience gave the movie poor reviews and with no word of mouth publicity, we don’t expect Raabta to make a huge load of money at the box office over the weekend. (ALSO READ – Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s crackling chemistry is the only highlight of this film)

Our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) predicts that Raabta will earn anywhere between Rs 15-20 crore over the first weekend. He further adds that Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, which released alongside the film, might just outperform Raabta. This would serve as a big blow to the Bollywood movie as we expected a lot from this one. (ALSO READ – Will Kriti Sanon ever date an actor? The Raabta actress responds – watch EXCLUSIVE video)

Anyway, have you seen Raabta? If yes, share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Raabta right here…