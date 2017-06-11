Raabta box office collection day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s film earns Rs 10.72 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s Raabta continued its run at the box office, raking in another Rs 5.11 crore on day 2. After earning a below par collection of Rs 5.61 crore on day 1, the movie saw a slight downwards trend on Saturday. The total tally of Raabta now stands at Rs 10.72 crore. While talking about the detailed break up of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Raabta Fri Rs 5.61 crore, Sat Rs 5.11 crore. Total: Rs 10.72 crore. India biz.”

With 1200 plus screens, a decent buzz before its release and stars like Sushant and Kriti, we expected Raabta to fare much better at the box office. However, with a faltering script and a poor second half, the film could not impress the audience or the critics. The reincarnation love story genre also did not appeal to the audience as much as the makers expected it to. The poor reviews affected the word of mouth publicity and hence, we saw a dip on Saturday. We do expect the film to see an upward trend today (June 11), however there won’t be a huge jump as such. According to us, Sushant and Kriti’s film will end up with a weekend collection of Rs 16-17 crore, which is pretty much what our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) had predicted earlier this month. (ALSO READ – Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s crackling chemistry is the only highlight of this film)

With no competition from this weeks other releases – Rajkummar Rao‘s Behen Hogi Teri and Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, we expect Raabta to continue its run at the box office smoothly. In its lifetime run, the movie can rake in anywhere between Rs 25-30 crore at the box office. (ALSO READ – What happened when Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon met for the first time at a party? Watch video)

