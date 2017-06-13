Raabta box office collection day 4: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s films sees a huge dip on the first Monday, earns Rs 18.46 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s Raabta was one of the most exciting films of the year, however it did not live up to anyone’s expectations. After a disappointing first weekend, the movie added another Rs 2.53 crore on day four to take its overall tally to Rs 18.46 crore. From an average collection of Rs 5.21 crore on day 3, Raabta has seen a huge dip on the first Monday and hence, it has failed to pass the crucial Monday litmus test. The makers shared with us the detailed breakdown of the movie’s collection, which read as, “Friday – Rs 5.61 crore, Saturday – Rs 5.11 crore, Sunday – Rs 5.21 crore, Monday – Rs 2.53 crore. Total – Rs 18.46 crore.”

Though the collection is not so bad, we expected Raabta to perform better. With more than 1800 screens at its disposal and a considerable buzz before the release, the film could have earned anywhere between Rs 25-30 crore in four days. In fact, even the fantastic performances by Sushant and Kriti could not save the movie. The poor screenplay, the done and dusted genre and the faltering story line lead to film's downfall. The critics weren't kind on the movie too.

Our critic – Tushar P Joshi mentioned in his review, "Sushant and Kriti' s terrific chemistry deserved so much better. I hope filmmakers take notice and cast these two in a film that exploits their full potential. Raabta is an opportunity wasted." Popular film critic, Rajeev Masand also suggested in his review, "Sushant and Kriti have good chemistry together and some of their early scenes are fun. But they're not playing particularly likeable characters so it's hard to care for what happens to these people beyond a point. It's a shame because Sushant has proved himself to be a really competent actor. Although, to be honest, even Denzel Washington couldn't save this film. This is the kind of movie that film critics must endure so you don't have to."

Looking at the current trends and the poor word of mouth publicity, we expect the movie to make around Rs 20-30 crore at the box office in its lifetime run.