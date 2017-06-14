Raabta box office collection day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s film continues to dip, earns Rs 20.71 crore

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon‘s Raabta continues its downward trend at the box office as it failed to hold the audience on Tuesday (June 14). The movie dipped once again and managed to rake in only Rs 2.25 crore on day 5, taking its total tally to Rs 20.71 crore at the domestic box office. The makers shared with us the detailed breakdown of collections, which read as, “Friday – Rs 5.61 crore, Saturday – Rs 5.11 crore, Sunday – Rs 5.21 crore, Monday – Rs 2.53 crore, Tuesday – Rs 2.25 crore. Total – Rs 20.71 crore.”

While the collections aren’t that bad, we expected much more from Raabta. With 1800 plus screens and a decent buzz, the movie could have easily raked in Rs 40 crore by now, however it has just managed to do half of it. The movie had an intriguing plot, but the poor screenplay and script did not help its cause. The top critics also did not like Raabta at all, some even telling people to stay away from the movie. The audience also gave mixed reviews and so, Sushant and Kriti’s film could not build a good word of mouth publicity for itself. Our critic – Tushar P Joshi mentioned in his review, “Sushant and Kriti’ s terrific chemistry deserved so much better. I hope filmmakers take notice and cast these two in a film that exploits their full potential. Raabta is an opportunity wasted.” (ALSO READ – Tom Cruise’s The Mummy BEATS Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta at the box office – read details)

In fact, Hollywood film – The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, has performed better than Raabta at the Indian box office even though it got lesser number of screens. This proves that good content and decent screenplay will always push a film to perform better at the box office. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Raabta in the comments section below!