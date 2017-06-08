EXCLUSIVE! Sushant and Kriti took the compatibility test and here’s what happened next – watch video

Some say they are dating but well do they really share a ‘Raabta’? No points for guessing, I am talking about Bollywood’s new found couple – Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. I met them a few days back considering their film Raabta is just around the corner. It was fun chatting up. In fact, there was so much to notice right from Sushant and Kriti’s comfort level to how they simply enjoy pulling each other’s leg. But you know having said that, I eventually figured out how they are more like friends than lovers. No seriously! The proof is right here for you to see in this video below. Also read: [Exclusive Video] When Kriti HACKED into Sushant’s phone to check who’s on his speed dial

I played ‘The Raabta test’ with Sushant and Kriti to test their compatibility level. Rules were simple – They had to answer for each other right from guessing the last four digits of each other’s phone number to suggesting ways to make each other happy. I played this only because Sushant and Kriti share a crackling chemistry. But boy, it was quite surprising how Kriti proved she knows Sushant inside out. Take for instance this question where Sushant was supposed to answer what is the best way to cheer up an upset Kriti. Sushant didn’t even think twice before saying, “Just let her be she will be fine” which turned out to be the exact opposite of what Kriti expects. The moment Sushant said “Just let her be” Kriti retorted saying, “Not at all!!! I need attention, I need to be pampered” following which Sushant had no choice but to agree and say, ” Ya she needs to be the center of attention”

Here, watch the video below:



However, Kriti aced it when it came to Sushant. Whether it was his phone number or knowing what he loves the most; Kriti knew it all. Of course, there was this one question which kinda put her in a fix with Sushant arguing he has a speed dial but Kriti refused to believe him. Watch the video and tell us what do you think of Sushant and Kriti’s Raabta. Do you think there’s more to what meets the eye, between the two? Comment below and come back for more updates!