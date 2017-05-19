Raabta goes the Baahubali way: Makers create a new language for the film

One look at the majestic trailer of Raabta and you are bowled over by its sheer canvas and how beautifully the film is shot. But one thing that stands out the most is the the track of previous birth. And if a report by mid-day is to be believed then there is more to it then just costumes and setting. First of all it’s the presence of Rajkummar Rao as a 324 years old tribal King, then there is the language that is the key highlight. It is learnt that similar to what the makers of Baahubali did when they created a new language Kiliki for Kalakeya tribe, writers of Raabta too created a new dialect of Hindi, a mix of Khari boli, Awadhi and Brij.

Garima of writer Siddharth-Garima duo told mid-day, "We wanted to give it an ancient touch. The script will be Devanagari. We researched on local dialects from Central India. No amount of look will sound convincing if the characters from 3,000 years ago speak colloquial language language. We went through Kabir's dohas, which helped a lot. Rajkummar Rao plays a king in the film and makes a massive prophecy. That particular line had to be understandable and yet, archaic. In this language, there are hints of Urdu and Hindustani too. We didn't name it anything but it was a delight doing this."

Not just that they even made different people in that time period speak differentially. Said Siddharth, "Since we didn't have to focus so much on written word, we didn't really have to see the language in writing. It will be calligraphic version of Devanagari."

When they were asked if there will be subtitles for the new language, they said, “We might. We obviously don’t expect the audience to understand everything. When we spoke to Dinesh about this, he suggested we have subtitles.”