Raabta-Magadheera controversy takes a new twist as author SP Chary sues Geetha Arts

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, directed by debutante Dinesh Vijan recently found itself in trouble when the makers of Maghadheera alleged that Raabta is based on SS Rajamouli’s film – “This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of Magadheera felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film Raabta is being remade violating the copyrights,” claimed Allu Arvind, the head of Geeta Arts. In reaction to this, the makers of Raabta have EXCLUSIVELY opened up about the controversy and stated the following – “The genre of re-incarnation has been attempted a couple of times successfully like Karna Arjun, Madhumita, Magadheera and Om Shanti Om. I am a huge fan of Rajamouli and I wouldn’t copy his work. Our film is a completely original film and on the hearing of 6th of June, we will present our case. I am more than open to showing the film to Rajamouli. I am very confident that my screen play and execution is original.” In fact Dinesh Vijan also clarified that he had seen Magadheera when this controversy came up.

And now the Raabta-Maghadheera controversy takes an interesting turn. Turns out an author by the SP Chary has come out and declared that Maghdheera in fact is a copy of his book ‘Chanderi’! Also Read: Raabta makers deny allegations of rip-off by Magadheera producers

As reported by Deccan chronicle, the author states that that the movie is an out and out copy except for a small character name changes. “The story in ‘Chanderi’ is about two lovers jumping into well and committing suicide 400 years ago in Orcha Kingdom of Madhya Pradesh. They reincarnate after 400 years to get married. The villain in ‘Chanderi’ is hero’s own brother but here in ‘Magadheera’ he was heroine’s cousin. Rest of the story is as it was in Chanderi.” stated the author as per the same reports. A complain was filed against the production house but nobody has responded so far. The author has got in touch with the production to demand for credits in the film but that too was not responded to. K.V Vijendra Prasad has been called the writer of Magadheera so far.

Maghadheera, directed by SS Rajamouli released in 2008. It starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. It was declared one of the biggest hits of Tolly that year. As for Raabta, the mvoie stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon for the first time. The film also features Jim Sarbh, Rajkumar Rao. The movie is set to release on June 6.