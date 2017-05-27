Raabta makers deny allegations of rip-off by Magadheera producers

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon star in the upcoming film Raabta. Plot of he film directed by Dinesh Vijan revolves around reincarnation. The movie landed in trouble prior to its release as makers of the Telugu film Magadheera claimed that the Raabta is a remake of their film. “This is to inform to the large public that we, Geetha Arts the original makers of Magadheera felt through various sources including the trailer and publicity material that the Hindi film Raabta is being remade violating the copyrights,” producer Arvind had said in a statement. The latest development is that makers, Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar, of Raabta have hit back at Geetha Arts and quashed the allegations made.

An official statement issued by the makers read, “It has come to our attention through some media reports that M/s. Geeta Arts has initiated a court proceeding in Hyderabad, against the release of our film Raabta claiming that the film is a copy of the Telugu film Magadheera. We are yet to receive the relevant suit papers and therefore cannot give a specific comment on the subject matter at this moment.”

“We would like to, however, categorically reject even the remotest of suggestions that our film is a copy of Magadheera. We find it extremely unsavoury and disrespectful when people from the industry belittle someone’s hard work by using words like copies, plagiarized nonchalantly and jump to conclusions merely on the basis of a mere 2 minute 14 second trailer, without verifying the facts or waiting for the film to release for the public to give its verdict,” the statement further added.

Magadheera released back in 2008, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in the lead role. The plot of this movie directed by SS Rajamouli also revolved around reincarnation.

Well, let us see what is the ultimate verdict of this row. Raabta rolls out in theaters on June 9.