Raabta makers felt Kriti Sanon was misfit for Sushant Singh Rajput’s film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's much awaited movie, Raabta, hits screens today and the reviews are out already. While many critics feel that the movie becomes a tiresome experience post interval there are others who are just not able to relate to the story. Yes, we agree that the subject is a bit tricky and not all makers are successful at it but Raabta just fails miserably and there are no two ways about it. The only saving grace of this reincarnation saga is the chemistry between its lead pair – Sushant and Kriti, as it is fresh and they both look extremely good together. But did you guys know the Dilwale actress was not the first choice of the makers for her role in Raabta? Yes, even we were shocked to hear this. Bollywoodlife had an exclusive opportunity to chat with the writers of Raabta, where they revealed the real story behind her casting.

So when Garima and Siddharth, who have penned down Raabta took the script to Dinesh Vijan, he felt Sushant was the apt choice for this role. And even the actor was very excited after reading the script but same was not the case with Kriti. Though the writers felt she was the ideal choice for the movie, it wasn't the case with the makers. Siddharth, in fact, said, "We suggested Kriti's name to Dinesh Vijan. He was earlier a bit apprehensive since she is new and we don't know about her performance. But we had seen Heropanti and we felt she was very good in it. Although the film was not that great but she was very good. So we felt she was the Saira for our Shiv." And let us tell you that Kriti had already bagged Raabta even before her next release, Dilwale, had released. The writers had so much confidence in her that they didn't even wait for her second release.

And while we all love Sushant, Raabta writers have a valid reason for loving him. According to them, Sushant was so much in love with the script that he waited patiently for the movie to go on floors. The team had earlier faced many casting issues but he waited patiently and the result is in front of us. If nothing else, viewers are going to love Sushant-Kriti’s chemistry and yes, let’s not forget, his rock-hard abs