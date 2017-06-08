Raabta movie review, box office collection, story, trailer, music, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s Raabta is finally here! Directed by Dinesh Vijan, although the film explores a different take on love by tapping on a reincarnation, but fans are more excited to watch Sushant and Kriti’s fresh new chemistry. In fact, considering how rumour mills are constantly abuzz about Sushant and Kriti’s off screen romance, it only gives us all the more reasons to get excited to watch their onscreen romance. But before you book your tickets, here read a quick gist on what Raabta is all about….Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Sushant and Kriti took the compatibility test and here’s what happened next – watch video

The Story

Raabta is basically a reincarnation drama which sees two lovers Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Saira (Kriti Sanon) who return to the present century to complete their love affair. It’s an unusual love story to say the least. But it’s left to see whether Shiv and Kaira will succeed in having their own happily ever after or will they be forced to part ways? Not to mention, Raabta also stars Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao who form the tribe from the previous life. Sounds interesting right? More so because we haven’t seen a film like this for the longest time.

The trailer

The trailer of the film was every bit a treat to watch. It had a glimpse of Sushant and Kriti’s fresh romance and of course a different take on love story with a reincarnation twist. Jim Sarbh looks brilliant as one of the tribe who falls in love with Saira played by Kriti. Although it reminded us of Pirates Of The Caribbean and SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera but Raabta still stands out for me as a promising film in the offering. At least, the trailer promises a lot to watch out for. Here, watch it below:

The Box Office

Considering Raabta is clashing with Shruti Haasan-Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri and Tom Cruise’s The Mummy, box office is ought to get divided. So what is going to be Raabta’s fate at the box office? Will it be able to beat The Mummy and Behen Hogi Teri or will it bear the brunt of not having a solo release? We got in touch with Bollywood trade analyst Akshaye Rathi and here’s what he had to say: “Sushant Singh Rajput is coming back after a huge film like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he not only raked in the moolah but also won a lot of hearts. So everyone is excited to see Raabta. Behen Hogi Teri has the potential to make anything in between Rs 9-12 crore. Raabta, on the other hand, has the potential to do Rs 15-20 crore, while The Mummy has the potential to earn Rs 15-23 crore over the weekend.”

The Music

Despite Raabta getting into a controversy due to singer-composer Pritam walking out of the venture, the music album thankfully, hasn’t got hampered. The vibe of every song is so pleasing to the eyes and ears. Though the lack of original compositions is definitely a concern here, like many of the recent Bollywood albums, there are a couple of recommendable tracks that work out wonders, with our picks being: Ik Vaari, Raabta, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan. Hear a few songs below:

The Controversy

A week ahead of the release, Raabta was legally accused of plagiarism by the makers of SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera. Although Raabta director Dinesh Vijan was sure they will win this case for he believed that nothing can be concluded just by the trailer and that every filmmaker has a different take on a dealing with the same subject but the makers of Magadheera were hell bent on banning Raabta from releasing in theatres this Friday. A case was fought with reference to the same until the court in today’s verdict, dismissed any such case of plagiarism.

Why watch Raabta?

Sushant and Kriti’s chemistry is obvious to top yout watch Raabta for it’s different take on romance. Not every film touches upon reincarnation so you gotta watch it for the