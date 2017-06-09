Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s reincarnation love story fails to impress the critics

Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, released today and unfortunately, the film has failed to impress the critics. We have gathered the reactions from few of the important publications and they have unanimously slammed the film.

BollywoodLife’s Editor, Tushar Joshi, gave it just two stars, saying, “Raabta needed to have more edge and I mean not in terms of visuals but with its narrative. There isn’t much happening once we move to the flashback scenes and the parallel world. It is tough to understand and comprehend the strange tribal dialect and accent that Sushant uses to communicate with his audience. The getup is fine, but there is a lack of cohesiveness. There is always something missing in a lot of scenes, like you wish there was more of Rajkummar and maybe he had a cool backstory. Or Jim Sarbh who is a miscast, didn’t have to struggle with his dialogues and we don’t even know if it was intentional. His character is the weakest link in an already frail plot. Deepika Padukone’s sexy yet boring song cameo goes unnoticed.” Read the full review here

NDTV gave it 1.5 stars. The review reads, “Rajput, a fine actor, tries far too hard to play the boyish cad, behaving like a Ranveer Singh fan hopped up on sugar. He oscillates inconsistently between his broken Punjabi-English and regular English, but his energy just about sees him through. Sanon performs more consistently and has remarkably assured body language, but the past-life dialogues are too much for her to shoulder. In the middle is Jim Sarbh, slimy and Joker-like, painting lips on paintings and shooting his own henchmen and basically being an oily ham.” (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta starts off better than Rajkummar Rao’s Behen Hogi Teri and Tom Cruise’s The Mummy at the box office)

TOI found it a bit better to give it 2.5 stars. The review explained why the film deserved only that much by saying, “The most common advice writers get is: “Show, don’t tell.” It means that a storyteller is expected to paint a picture as opposed to describing things mechanically. Raabta spends a lot of time telling you things, and not nearly enough in making them seem believable. Sushant Singh Rajput is a fine actor but lacks the casual charm required to make the self-important Shiv lovable. Jim Sarbh’s dialogue delivery is painfully awkward; he doesn’t have the gravitas required for spouting those evil-genius kind of lines in Hindi. Kriti Sanon surprises. She looks good and seems to have honed her acting skills.”

Firstpost couldn’t give it more than 1 star because, “Raabta is not particularly a copy of the Tollywood hit Magadheera. If you have been following news around the week’s new Hindi film release, you will know that Telugu producer Allu Aravind had sent a legal notice to the makers of Raabta on seeing their trailer, alleging plagiarism of his 2009 venture directed by S.S. Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Now that Raabta is out, Aravind would be well advised to avoid associating his film with this one – because whatever Magadheera’s follies may have been, it is not guilty of Raabta’s foremost failing: a complete lack of imagination. Dinesh Vijan’s filmography as a producer includes the memorable Being Cyrus, Love Aaj Kal, Badlapur and this year’s Hindi Medium. It is hard to imagine why he chose to make his directorial debut with this unremarkable enterprise. Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Raabta’s pretty visuals are all drowned out by tedium.”

Hindustan Time, however, found it much better than the rest and gave it 3 stars. It explained how despite having a good cast, the film struggled to shine. It read, “To his (Dinesh Vijan’s credit, he manages to assemble the desired ingredients of a ‘masala’ Bollywood film: A hardworking lead fresh out of a sizeable success (MS Dhoni – The Untold Story), a fairly recognisable heroine, Deepika Padukone for a cameo, and a bankable antagonist in Jim Sarbh. But the mixture doesn’t quite shape up in something very exciting. Vijan’s vision is clichéd and that hampers the film more than anything else. The guy and the girl have to look up-market and thus are a banker and a chocolate maker. The cynical one has to creepily sing old Hindi songs and paint.”