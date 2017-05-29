Raabta music review: Pritam’s Jam 8 provides a safe album for Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s romantic entertainer

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon will star as two lovers thrown apart by strange machinations of time in the upcoming movie, Raabta. Dinesh Vijan, Saif Ali Khan’s former business associate in Illuminati Films, is making his debut as a director in Raabta, which deals with love and reincarnation. The movie was in the news when Pritam walked out of the movie as a composer, because he refused to share credits with another composer for the same album. So his songs were credited to his company, Jam 8. Did that affect the quality of the album? Read our review ahead to find out…

Ik Vaari

Ik Vaari has the likable charm the moment you hear it. It’s great to hear Arijit Singh sometimes in happy and cheerful songs, though he will return to his trademark genre in the album. The song, composed by Pritam’s Jam 8, works both as a romantic track as well as a good dance track. Already a chartbuster, I am sure the song will get more fans once the movie is out.

Raabta

Though I don’t understand the logic behind recreating a relatively recent song like Raabta, compared to say a Tamma Tamma or Humma Humma (I am actually against the idea of the entire remixing idea…), there is something about the track that you can’t hate. I still prefer the original track for its music and the visuals (Sriram Raghavan at his best in one of the rare good things in the forgettable Agent Vinod). However, there are some new lyrics here, and Nikita Gandhi is quite awesome lending her vocals to Deepika Padukone in this special track. Arijit Singh gives her good support, still in a cheery mode.

Sadda Move

There has to be one Punjabi rap track on an album, just like a quintessential Arijit Singh. Sadda Move fulfills that requirement as this sung by the Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and Pardeep Singh Sran, with Raftaar doing justice to the rap portions. A very peppy song about friends hanging out, Sadda Move may look good on screen but is actually a very okay track.

Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan

He has to sing one sad song, otherwise it won’ be a perfect Bollywood album. Arijit Singh returns to his favourite genre of sad songs. Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan may not be the best sad song Arijit Singh may have sung, but it is nevertheless a good song, composed by Pritam’s Jam 8. Arjit Singh is in fine form here, and the lyrics work their magic too.

Main Tera Boyfriend

What’s with Arijit and Raabta? Despite a Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan, the man is making sure that he is quite a funky and cheery mode throughout the album. Main Tera Boyfriend is that song where Sushant Singh Rajput proudly flaunt his dance moves and abs. For that purpose, the song works in achieving its purpose, however, it is not exactly a standout song. Though it is a remake of J Star’s 2015 Punjabi number Na Na Na Na, some of the beats reminded me of Befikre’s title track.

Our verdict

Raabta’s soundtrack is a very safe album from Pritam’s Jam 8. Though the lack of original compositions is definitely a concern here, like many of the recent Bollywood albums, there are a couple of recommendable tracks that work out in favour of the movie.

Our picks

Ik Vaari, Raabta, Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan