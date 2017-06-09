Raabta quick movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry makes the first half watchable

Raabta starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon releases today and our Editor Tushar Joshi is watching it right now at a theatre near him. It’s a reincarnation love story, a subject that has been long forgotten by our filmmakers. But is it worth your money? Well, here’s what our Editor has to say about the first half of the film. (Also read: Raabta writers REACT to the Magadheera plagiarism controversy)

Joshi says, “Reincarnation is a topic that has been dabbled by filmmakers in the past. Mind you it is a tricky subject to deal with. If you get it right, the result is spectacular, otherwise it could be a disaster. With Raabta, the first half is a decent take on the genre. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon play Shiv and Saira – strangers, bound by fate and destiny, meet and realise there is more to explore than an one night stand. The chemistry between these two is crackling and natural. Emphasis is on dialogues and banter between these two. The courtship, flirting and the romance are immensely likeable. Raabta is a good looking film and the scenic setting of Bulgaria only adds to the beauty. The love story takes a sinister turn with the entry of Jim Sarbh, who has a role to play in this love story. The first half only has flashes of the back story. We see images of Shiv and Saira in their previous birth dressed up as heretic warriors. The pace of the first half is a bit of a hiccup but Kriti and Sushant’s pairing helps you sail through the some what tedious proceedings. The second half should hopefully pick the pace and get interesting.”

That’s about it for the first half, stay tuned for the full review right here!