Raabta song Darasal: Sushant Singh and Kriti romancing at beautiful locations will make you plan a vacay with your partner ASAP!

When was the last time you went for a holiday with your honey bunny? People who are single might not get the ‘honey bunny’ joke but that’s fine. This song is not for the singles anyway. For those who are madly, deeply and irrevocably in love, Raabta‘s new song Darasal will make you plan a trip with your sweetheart immediately. It has that vibe. You would want to pack your bags instantly. (Also read: Raabta music review: Pritam’s Jam 8 provides a safe album for Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s romantic entertainer)

Raabta has been shot at some of really cool locations which has only accentuated the love story between Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. We are pretty sure you have thought about going on a trip with you partner and this song can help you decide on a few locations. It will also help you know how to be all lovey-dovey at these places because, after all, it will be a romantic getaway. Sushant and Kriti’s mannerisms will make you go aww. They do certain things in the song which will make you immediately think of your partner. The song has the ability to transport you to these fantastic locales. Check out the song right here…

According to the official synopsis of the film, “Raabta is a modern-day story of two seemingly ordinary people who have the most extraordinary experience when they realize that they are connected through a past experience of unrequited love, passion, adventure and treachery.” The trailer of the film has got everyone pretty excited about the reincarnation theme. It’s been sometime since we saw a film on the topic. The songs have already picked up and there is a positive buzz around the film.

Coming back to the song Darasal, do tell us where you would want to go with your partner.