Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend: Sushant Singh Rajput professes his love for Kriti Sanon if only in the film – Watch video

A brand new song from Raabta titled Main Tera Boyfriend is out. Starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput, the new song showcases the crackling chemistry between the lead protagonists. Sushant and Kriti are a great looking pair and the off-screen chemistry is very well showcased on screen too. Sushant Singh is trying to woo her and looks like he’s doing a pretty good job while at it! SSR and Kriti are showing off some kickass dance moves that will instantly help you get over those Monday blues. From all the songs that have come out so far, this is the most happening song from Raabta. Kriti looks sexy as she showcases some really sexy dance moves but more than anything it’s Sushant’s abs that’s will get everyone talking! Just one look at his gloriously good looking hot bod and it’s enough for us to keep us distracted throughout the day. Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar have sung Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta and Kumaar has penned down the lyrics. (ALSO READ: Sushant Singh just called himself Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend! Oh wait, that’s the new song from Raabta)



Sushant, who was last seen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is going to be seen in a double role here, as he will be playing a modern day guy and an ancient warrior in Raabta. Sharing some insights about his character, he said, “The role gave me an opportunity to show my martial arts skills. Shooting simultaneously for both the characters wasn’t possible. So we shot for the contemporary one in Budapest, then I took two-and-a-half month break in between and prepared for the older character. I trained massively in sword fighting.”

Raabta is helmed by Dinesh Vijan and apart from Sushant and Kriti, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao. He plays a 324-year old in the film. The storyline of Raabta revolves around the concept of reincarnation. The songs and trailers have left a great impact on fans but the buzz around the film isn’t quite as much. Considering that its Sushant and Kriti – one of the hottest jodis in B-town, we expected the buzz around the film to be slightly higher. Let’s see what the film has in store for us! Raabta is slated to release on June 9, 2017.