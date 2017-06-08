Raabta writers REACT to the Magadheera plagiarism controversy

Today is a definitely good day for the makers of Raabta as they have won the legal battle against Magadheera. The makers of the Telegu movie had alleged that Raabta has been inspired from their movie and had even accused them of plagiarism. However the Hyderabad court has finally thrown out the case that was preventing the release of the Sushant and Kriti-starrer. So how does a writer feel when his or her hard work is questioned and they are accused of something as bad as plagiarism? Sad, angry, even frustrated sometimes. BollywoodLife had an exclusive opportunity to chat with the writers of Raabta, Garima and Sidharth, and they revealed what exactly was the scenario and if it was even valid. We spoke at a length about the entire controversy and the verdict… Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta wins, Court squashes Magadheera makers’ plagiarism

Garima and Sidharth, who have previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela, were quite relieved in after the verdict was announced this morning. Ask her as to what she feels about the whole controversy and she (Garima) says, "As a writer when someone blames you for plagiarism or questions your abilities, the first thing you feel is a lot of anger. The ones who blame you, do not realise the journey and hardships that you go through while writing a story or script. Of course our story, too, deals with past life and all but that doesn't mean we have blindly copied it. What we went through at that time was a lot of anger and frustration because we were being accused for something which we hadn't done." Sidharth also has the same opinion though he likes to ignore such cases after a certain time. He says, "For me it was a graph. First you are angry then it becomes pointless and later you just laugh it off. Because the ones who accused us hadn't seen the movie and made their conclusions based on a two-minute trailer. If that is the case then the movie should have been inspired by so many other reincarnation movies." Valid point well made, we think.

And while the Raabta makers are sure that the entire controversy was planned to halt the film’s release and sabotage its box office prospects, the writer jodi has a different opinion. Though Sidharth agrees that the controversy was planned just at the time of its release, he doesn’t think it would affect the movie in any manner. He says, “The Magadheera makers chose to blame us only when the movie was nearing its release because they would get the maximum amount of attention. But I don’t think the entire controversy could damage the movie in any way. Because the ones who will see the movie will know it’s not a copy of Magadheera.”