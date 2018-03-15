Raazi new stills out! Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse into her intense scenes, as she also breaks a surprise about the trailer

Alia Bhatt is one of most talented actresses in Bollywood and as she turns 25 years today, the hottie as well as the makers of her next, Raazi, gave us a few glimpses of her intense scenes from the movie. Karan Johar tweeted two pictures of the young actress and we have to say we are floored. The simple yet unique looks are really intriguing and tell us a lot about her character. But wait there’s more! Alia even revealed the release date of the trailer, when she posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned the images as, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive. SO, On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April). Happy Birthday to me.”

In the first picture, we see Alia in a very deglam and simple avatar. It is a close up shot and she is seen sporting a blue hijab and golden earrings. She is lost in her own thoughts and we feel it must be a still from quite an intense sequence. In the second image, we see her in a slightly modern avatar. It is a mid close up shot of Alia and she is seen sporting a blue top and a maroon sports jacket. This look is quite intense and it looks as if she is having an argument or stand off with her father or teacher. Her eyes speak a lot about her anger and we really love how the makers have let her eyes do all the talking. Check out both her stills from the movie right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Raazi, Gully Boy, Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt’s film slate proves she is the queen of versatility)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and also starring Vicky Kaushal, Raazi is about a Kashmiri spy who marries a Pakistani officer and provides classified information to the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. With the film slated to release on May 11, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Raazi right here.