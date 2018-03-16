Race 3: Anil Kapoor posts a picture from the sets of Salman Khan’s multi-starrer – view pic!

It won’t be wrong to say that all eyes are on Salman Khan’s Race 3. It is Bhai’s big release for 2018 and has an ensemble cast of Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. It is a fresh new cast. The only actors who are present from the earlier franchises are Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline. Today, Anil posted a snap from the sets of Race 3 where he is getting ready for a shot. They are shooting right now in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. He wrote that he did not need a mirror when someone with the expertise of Deepak (the make up artiste) works on him. (Also Read: Salman Khan all set to entertain us with high-octane car chase sequence in Race 3; view pics)

The picture is a beautiful blue frame with evening light pouring into the room. We can see Anil seated while Deepak quietly works on him. Every day, the actors are sharing some detail from the sets. These pictures have got us damn excited for the film. Buzz is that Salman’s character will have slightly grey shades. Whoa!

A lot of things might change but this will remain constant… Deepak in his element, getting me ready for #Race3 . I don’t have a mirror in front of me because I trust this artist blindly.@SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/MHyVrImi3f — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 16, 2018

Race 3 is directed by Remo D’Souza and is an high-octane thriller. It is a mega collaboration with huge sums being spent on the action and VFX. This is Salman’s first outing in the Race franchise and Bhai fans cannot contain their excitement. A couple of songs have been filmed already. Once the shoot finishes, Salman will start work on his TV show 10 Ka Dum. Stay tuned for more deets!