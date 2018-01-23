Radhika Apte on the #MeToo campaign: People here don’t talk about it as careers are at stake

Actress Radhika Apte will be seen next on Pad Man as Akshay Kumar’s wife. The powerhouse actress has impressed everyone in a really short span of time. Bollywood Life caught up with the actress for a chat. We could not help but ask her about the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaign that has gained prominence in the West. It has women and artistes speaking up about sexual exploitation at the hands of people in power. We saw how everyone came dressed in black to support the cause at the Golden Globe Awards. We asked Radhika if there was a chance to see something similar in Bollywood.

She said, “I am sure it can happen but all need to come together for something like that to happen. People don’t talk about it as much as careers are at stake. After all, people dream about having a career like an actor or actress. They are already in a delicate and fragile state of mind. Also, in our country, there can be violence, like you may say something and people might get violent. If you go on social media and read the stuff, some of the comments or stuff said is very violent, cruel and malicious. People are scared. You need to have courage to make space for people to speak (voice their grievances) and actually support them. It is a very complicated thing. Moreover, it is not just about top actresses but also newcomers who leave everything behind and come to the city with aspirations. Men also get exploited. It is a power game at the end of the day and someone has to say no and begin the process.”

The actress says she is not very active on social media as she believes in having a life. She reveals that she would read up before on trolling incidents, etc but now they do not bother her. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…