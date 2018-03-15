Radhika Apte slapped her co-star after he misbehaved her, here’s what exactly happened

Radhika Apte slapped her co-star for misbehaving with her on a film set and by doing that she set a very strong example for a set of women, who are scared to stand up against such lecherous men. Radhika was on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs with Vogue where she talked about this incident. Radhika revealed that it took place when she was on the sets of her Tamil film. Her co-star, a popular Tamil actor, began tickling her feet. Now, Radhika is not the one to take things lying down. She instinctively slapped the man and showed him his place. “It was my first day on the set and a famous south actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him,” Radhika said on the show. Surely the man will think twice before invading a girl’s personal space and getting too close for comfort.

Radhika was on the show with Rajkummar Rao. A promo from the episode has dropped on social media, and we are really looking forward to this one. Watch it right here and you will agree with us:

Radhika posted a bikini picture on Instagram, and a set of people decided to troll her for that. While she chose to ignore them on the social media handle, she spoke to DNA about it as she said, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach? I don’t know them, so I don’t deal with them.”

