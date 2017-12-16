Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia feels ‘we have wronged Mahira Khan’!

The Pakistani artist bhagao campaign was one of the most controversial movements of last year. Despite not believing in the merits of this chaos, we had to bid adieu to some of the best artistes from our neighbouring countries. People who bore the brunt of this the most were Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. And now the director of the latter’s debut film in Bollywood Raees, Rahul Dholakia, feels she was wronged by us.

Also read: Sridevi spotted partying with Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar and Mawra Hocane in Dubai – view pic

Dholakia took to Twitter saying, “So sweet ! Somewhere I feel We have wronged her. our people forgot that she is an artist, not the enemy ! we took away her right as an actor ! Unfair. @TheMahiraKhan you are wonderful and thank you for being a part of #Raees.” How sending Pakistani artists working in our film industry away will help our Jawans in fighting them better is a mystery we are still unearthing. But one day, we will surely manage.

When earlier Raees was banned in Pakistan, Rahul had tweeted again saying he was appalled. He had written, ““#raeesbanned in Pakistan ??? Outraged !! Dumbfounded!!” Dholakia has always been open about what he thinks about this debate. But since Indians are very sensitive and get offended by everything, the hue and cry forced Mahira to promote Raees everywhere except India. She had joined Shah Rukh and others through video conferencing when they were promoting the film here. The superstar had to meet up with Raj Thackeray to ensure that Raees’ release doesn’t get interrupted by hooligans.

And it seems controversies don’t leave Mahira’s side at all. A casual smoke time with Ranbir Kapoor became chaotic and then her new film got into trouble in Pakistan for being as real as it gets for a rape victim in any country.