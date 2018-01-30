Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg announce their divorce with a friendly post on Instagram – view pic

In January 2017, Ragu Ram and Sugandha Garg announced their separation after 10 years of marriage. They continue to be cordial even today when their divorce finally came through. The couple has officially hit the splitsville but they are celebrating it like a pair of best friends. Raghu took to his social media page and shared a collage of pictures – one from his wedding and one from the day their divorce was finalised. Well, if not couple goals they do set friendship goals for their fans. Raghu captioned the picture, “Some things never change. Like the love I have for you. Like the fun we have always had together. Nothing ends. It changes and the next phase begins #FriendshipGoals #DivorceGoals”

Sugandha also shared the same picture and wrote, “It’s been a pleasure..All of it…I got you boo..#relationshipgoals #divorcegoals” Well, not everyone gets the opportunity and circumstances to handle a divorce with that palpable maturity. These two are lucky.

Back in July 2017 Raghu (Roadies) had hinted that they will celebrate their divorce. “Well Sugandha is currently studying in Madrid and once she is back, we will get back with the formalities. There is nothing much to say now, I will make an announcement once the proceedings are over, and will also throw a divorce party.” he had said in an interview.

In another interview, Sugandha (Jaane Tu Yaa Jane Na, My Name Is Khan) has said that she and Ragu are each other’s support system an will continue to be. “How difficult it is to remain friends that time will tell. But he is someone I’ve known since a long time, for 14 years now. He is my oldest friend. And that is a fact I know nobody can change. For someone who has been a part of your life, you can’t just end all contact and cut all relations. Our relationship is not ending, it is changing. It’s going through another phase,” the actress said.