Ragini MMS Returns Trailer: Karishma Sharma’s sleaze-fest is low on horror and so horny that it is funny

When the first Ragini MMS came, it was high on sex and served up some decent chills and thrills as well. The second one made news for the foot-tapping Baby Doll featuring Sunny Leone and now we have the third. This is making news as it features Internet’s latest hot sensation Karishma Sharma in the main role. The lady’s bikini pictures break the Internet and she is here as a college student. Besides her, debutante Siddharth Gupta, sexy siren Riya Sen and TV actor Nishant Malkani who once played the seedha sadha Anukalp on Ram Milayi Jodi. However, the centre of attraction is Karishma Sharma, who is as uninhibited as they come. (Also Read: A TOPLESS Karishma Sharma gets wild and raunchy with Siddharth Gupta on the first poster of Ragini MMS Returns)

Well, the setting is a college, where students seem to be super high on hormones than anything else. It is set up at a spot, which is haunted. We have the staple chowkidaar saying that he had warned them but no one listened. Well, if people heeded to such advice, there would no horror flicks. So, we have the old lady who is the spirit killing off the youngsters one by one. Karishma and Riya have to find out a way to stop the murders. From the trailer, Siddharth Gupta has little work other than making out with Karishma. We are guessing that Riya Sen might be the ghost. The promo will definitely appeal to lovers of the horrex genre. (Also Read: Karishma Sharma’s racy backless avatar makes ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS 2.2’s first poster super hot!)

We are sure fans of Karishma Sharma will go gaga over them. Honestly, the girl has a hot body and looks sexy. But will the series make her stand out as an actress is the main question. She has done roles in Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but came into the limelight after her stunning shoot with Amit Khanna. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates..