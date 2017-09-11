Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma is one hottie who will make you go weak in the knees and these pictures are proof

Karishma Sharma is what Monday motivation looks like in her new poster of Ragini MMS Returns. We couldn’t help but take a look at all those times the actress stunned us with her sexy pictures on Instagram, a lot of which were her in a bikini. Karishma is known to break the internet with her sexy pictures and her hot looks. The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Ragini MMS Returns and the poster promises us a wild series that we’ll not forget for a long time.
Karishma had earlier put out a poster in which she was flaunting her bare back but in the new one, she is posing with Siddharth Gupta. The two get raunchy and look all kinds of hot in the new poster. Karishma’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself in a hot avatar. Even if the actress puts selfies if herself, she manages to look hot. Her Instagram is worth stalking (not literally! We don’t promote such behaviour). Karishma started her television career with Pavitra Rishta and has been seen on Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, too. She was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and collaborated with Ekta for her web series. (ALSO READ: A TOPLESS Karishma Sharma gets wild and raunchy with Siddharth Gupta on the first poster of Ragini MMS Returns)
Check out these hot pictures of Karishma Sharma right here.
A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles! Blessed truly 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Amazing shot by @ag.shoot Make and hair by @glambydiya
It’s never about the destination , it’s about the journey and how you enjoy it !!!! Keep spreading love and happiness ❤️ Shot by – @ag.shoot
Please be a traveler, not a tourist. Try new things,meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. Those are the keys to understanding this amazing world we live in. ❤️💭
Last year, I asked Santa for the sexiest person ever for Christmas… I woke up in a box😳 Photo credits – makeup and hair – anshu gautam @makeupbyanshu photography @amitkhannaphotography styling @lashadesigns 😜😘
I’m in love with this picture. Thank you so much @amitkhannaphotography can’t get over them. ❤❤ Thank you @preksha_desai2208 for the amazing make up and javed for hair ❤
She is one sexy siren we can’t wait to watch! Are you exited to see her in Ragini MMS Returns? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.