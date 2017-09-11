Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma is one hottie who will make you go weak in the knees and these pictures are proof

Karishma Sharma is what Monday motivation looks like in her new poster of Ragini MMS Returns. We couldn’t help but take a look at all those times the actress stunned us with her sexy pictures on Instagram, a lot of which were her in a bikini. Karishma is known to break the internet with her sexy pictures and her hot looks. The actress will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Ragini MMS Returns and the poster promises us a wild series that we’ll not forget for a long time.

Karishma had earlier put out a poster in which she was flaunting her bare back but in the new one, she is posing with Siddharth Gupta. The two get raunchy and look all kinds of hot in the new poster. Karishma’s Instagram is full of pictures of herself in a hot avatar. Even if the actress puts selfies if herself, she manages to look hot. Her Instagram is worth stalking (not literally! We don’t promote such behaviour). Karishma started her television career with Pavitra Rishta and has been seen on Divyanka Tripathi’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, too. She was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and collaborated with Ekta for her web series. (ALSO READ: A TOPLESS Karishma Sharma gets wild and raunchy with Siddharth Gupta on the first poster of Ragini MMS Returns)

Check out these hot pictures of Karishma Sharma right here.

A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles! Blessed truly 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Amazing shot by @ag.shoot Make and hair by @glambydiya A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

I feel bad for the people who never go crazy! A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

It’s never about the destination , it’s about the journey and how you enjoy it !!!! Keep spreading love and happiness ❤️ Shot by – @ag.shoot A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

And so she decided to sprinkle those raindrops with glitter,and spend the whole day sparkling ✨❤️ #tb with @riturjoshi #raginimms #ALTBalajiOriginal #ALTBalaji A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Please be a traveler, not a tourist. Try new things,meet new people, and look beyond what’s right in front of you. Those are the keys to understanding this amazing world we live in. ❤️💭 A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:32am PDT

Last year, I asked Santa for the sexiest person ever for Christmas… I woke up in a box😳 Photo credits – makeup and hair – anshu gautam @makeupbyanshu photography @amitkhannaphotography styling @lashadesigns 😜😘 A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Look your best-who said love is blind? ❤ A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:50am PST

I’m in love with this picture. Thank you so much @amitkhannaphotography can’t get over them. ❤❤ Thank you @preksha_desai2208 for the amazing make up and javed for hair ❤ A post shared by karishma sharma (@karishmasharma22) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:39am PST

She is one sexy siren we can’t wait to watch! Are you exited to see her in Ragini MMS Returns? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.