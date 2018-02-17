Raid poster: Ajay Devgn’s swag as Deputy Commissioner Amay Patnaik will get you excited for the film – view pic

Ajay Devgn is back with his swag mode on! The actor will be seen in a political period drama, Raid which is set in the 1980s. Ileana D’Cruz will be playing the female lead in the film. Ajay just released the second poster of the film and captioned it, “Main Sirf Sasural Se Hi Shaadi Waale Din Khali Haath Lauta Tha! Aa Raha Hoon Ek Mahine Baad. One Month To RAID.” Now that’s one dialogue we know he can pull off perfectly. We can’t to see a dialogue promo of this already! The actor plays the role of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow named Amay Patnaik in the movie.

The film is based on a real life incident involving one of the most high-profile income tax raids in the country. It is set in 1980s Uttar Pradesh and the new poster also shows us the team that’s going to pull off the raid. The tagline of the film says “Heroes don’t always come in a uniform.” Ajay and Ileana were last seen together in Baadshaho. Even though the film didn’t do too well at the box office, their chemistry was loved by the audience. We can’t wait to see their equation in yet another film. (ALSO READ: Hide all that money! Ajay Devgn is all set to ‘Raid’ your house – check out first poster)

Check out the poster of the film right here.

Main Sirf Sasural Se Hi Shaadi Waale Din Khali Haath Lauta Tha! Aa Raha Hoon Ek Mahine Baad. One Month To RAID. pic.twitter.com/zokUlf3zC7 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2018

Speaking about working with Ajay again in a film, Ileana said at the Star Screen awards last year, “Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar, because he is super easy to work with. And, it is a great role for me, it is very different. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. But I think it is a great film, and it was great experience working with Rajkumar Gupta as well. And it is a great story, I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content.”