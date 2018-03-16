Raid public review: Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla’s terrific performance makes the audience award it 5 stars

Raid released today. The film is based on a real incident of a raid conducted by Income Tax officials, back in 1980s Lucknow. The raid had created quite a stir in the country, back when it had taken place. The makers have narrated the story without naming the real people involved in the incident to protect their identity. With Ajay Devgn in such films, you are assured of a killer performance. But he wasn’t the only one who should be credited for Raid being an amazing film. Saurabh Shukla’s villainous act also makes it a classy film. That’s the reason the audience couldn’t think of anything but five stars for the film.

Everyone who watched the film this morning is completely blown over by Ajay and Saurabh’s acting. Every time they were asked to choose the person who they think did the best job, they were in a fix over whom to choose. In fact, they were of the opinion that legends like Ajay and Saurabh should never be compared. Imagine the way our audience has evolved over the years. Today, content and good performances is the yardstick for people to like or dislike a film. Raid definitely has both. Check out their review above… (Also read: Raid movie review: Ajay Devgn-Ileana D’Cruz’s film is all the inspiration you need to file your Income Tax returns on time)

Raid is also getting some good reviews from the critics. Our film critic, Ankita Chaurasia, wrote, “There’s something about seeing Ajay Devgn play an officer – a policeman, an army personnel or an income tax officer. He brings a lot of depth to the character, what with his brooding eyes and deep baritone. He lends Amey an air of reality. If not for him, a character as righteous, would be too good to be true. Saurabh Shukla, as his arch nemesis, plays his part so well, he seems deplorable. But there comes a point in the film when he also seems vulnerable, which, thanks to a nuanced performance, comes through.” All this is proof that Raid needs to be watched this weekend.