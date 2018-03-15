Raid quick movie review: Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz’s film makes for a riveting watch in the first half

Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz’s Raid is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (March 16). Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, this one is based on a true incident of India’s most high-profile income tax raid conducted in the 80s. Our film critic, Ankita Chaurasia is watching the film at a press show right now and she has sent her first impressions.

Ankita says, “Films based on true stories are quite a draw at the box office. And when the film is about an Income Tax raid, things are bound to get interesting. Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz-starrer Raid promises to be a riveting watch, right from its trailer. The fact that it has been directed by Rajkumar Gupta of No One Killed Jessica and Aamir fame, is encouraging too. But not every film on income tax raids can be a Special 26 too. So, it is with great curiosity that we set out to watch Raid. The film has reached the interval point, as we speak, and here’s what’s happened so far…

Amey Patnaik (Ajay Devgn), an Income Tax officer, is honest to a fault. He has been transferred 49 times thanks to his honesty, but doesn’t care two hoots about it. His wife, Malini (Ileana D’Cruz), on the other hand, does get tired of the whole thing, but plays the part of the perfect wife to the T. So, when they are transferred to Lucknow, she is skeptical but puts up a brave front. However, it is here that Amey finds the case of a lifetime. He is conducting a raid on Rameshwar Singh’s (Saurabh Shukla) properties. He is the local MLA with a lot of clout. But does Amey find anything there? They do. However, Rameshwar is trying his best to ensure the raid is stopped. Who will win? Let’s find out…”

