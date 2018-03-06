Raid song Black Jama Hai: This powerful Sukhwinder Singh track will make you root for Ajay Devgn in the film – watch video

Raid is one film we are all looking forward to. Ajay Devgn, especially in such films, is simply a class apart. He is a brilliant actor and these movies let the actor in him shine. That makes Raid a must-watch film for us. The songs are catching up with people. As of now, all the released songs from the film have only been recreated versions of old classics. But finally we have an original here which will make you impatient for the film.

Raid is about officers from the Indian Revenue Service department, who carry out one of the most talked-about raids in the history of India. The film is set in the ’80s when one such raid had caused a lot of chaos. And since it is based in that era, you catch a glimpse of Indira Gandhi as well. Yes, this song has someone playing our slain ex-Prime Minister, which makes it even more intriguing. It comes towards the end of the song. So you mustn’t miss it. Check out the song right here… (Also read: The Strangers: Prey At Night to lock horns with Ajay Devgn’s Raid on March 16)

The song clearly depicts what to expect from the film. Ajay’s killer gaze is enough to make you root for him. Then there’s Saurabh Shukla playing the antagonist and you know this will be one fine film. Sukhwinder Singh’s powerful voice infuses a lot of intensity in the song.