Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty get into trouble for allegedly threatening complainant in the ongoing ‘Cheating Case’

Businessman Raj Kundra‘s shopping firm Best Deal TV (BDTV) had got into a partnership with a textile company owner Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia’s firm for selling bed sheets. The partnership didn’t go a long way as Bhalotia lodged a criminal case against Raj, wife Shilpa Shetty and three others last month for breach of trust and duping him of Rs 24 Lakh. Kundra later filed a petition in the Bombay High Court and slapped Bhalotia with a defamation case, for maligning their reputation. Kundra said he would recover Rs 100 crore from the complainant.

This didn’t go down very well with Bhalotia. He took offense to his remarks and filed an affidavit in court saying Raj’s words were nothing short of a threat.Additional Sessions Judge Sangeeta Khalipe, on Friday, asked the celebrity couple to give an undertaking that they would never threaten Bhalotia again.

However, Raj’s lawyer Aniket Nikam intervened and defused the matter. He apologized on behalf of his client and told the court that Kundra’s words were misunderstood for he had sent a Rs 100 crore defamation notice to Bhalotia and he was just referring to that when he said he will recover Rs 100 crore from the textile owner.

A Times of India report suggests that Shilpa Shetty’s presence added more drama to the already heated-up scene. The district court was packed with visitors as her fans thronged to catch a glimpse of the actress. The police had a tough time controlling the crowd and had to even call reinforcements. It further says that the session continued for over three hours. The court will most likely pass its order on Saturday.