Rajasthan CM refuses to lift the ban on Padmavat; protests to heat up on January 25

Despite the Censor Board approving of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat and declaring its official release date as January 25, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje refuses to lift the ban on the film in her state.Citing how Padmavat still comes across as an insult to their heritage culture, she said “Queen Padmini’s sacrifice is linked to the honour and pride of Rajasthan. Queen Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our pride and self-respect. We will not let her dignity be maligned.” Let’s not forget, Rajasthan was the place that gave birth to the violent protests by the Rajput community against the alleged “distortion of history” in the film that was earlier named Padmavati. In fact, from what we hear, the Rajput community has also warned of opposing the BJP in the three by-polls to be held on January 29, threatening to burn down movie halls if the film was not banned across the country film. Also read: Padmavat or Padman: Which film will you watch this Republic day weekend?

As reported by Hindustan Times, Giriraj Singh Lotwara revealed that the committee which was invited to see the film had unanimously rejected it. “Then why do they want to show the film? It indicated that there is some underhand deal between the censor board and the film-makers,” he said. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of the Rashtriya Karni Sena, which led the protests, too threatened to torch cinema halls saying, “Our organisation is active in 19 states. We will not let the film release.” State BJP chief Ashok Parnami said no tampering with history would be tolerated but also added there would be no opposition if the censor board had removed objectionable content from the film.

What destiny holds for Padmavat on January 25? Only time will tell. For all the uninitiated, on December 30, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allowed the film’s release after asking the producers to change the title to ‘Padmavat’. It had also suggested modifications in the disclaimer of the film, making it clear that it did not glorify the practice of ‘sati’, and relevant changes in the song, Ghoomar. Keep watching this space for more updates on the film.