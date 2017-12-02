Rajesh Khanna’s Bawarchi to be re-created on television, Vishal Vashishtha to play the lead role

Bawarchi is one of the iconic movies by Hrishikesh Mukherjee that also happens to one of Rajesh Khanna’s best film. Now Star Bharat is all set to recreate the film with their new show ‘Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki ‘. The show will have Vishal Vashishtha playing the title role. Famous Bengali TV Actress Sweta Bhattacharya will play the female lead in the show . The show will be entirely shot in Kolkata from start to finish for the first time . Here is the exclusive look of the show from the sets in Kolkata .

The show is actually remake of Bengali show ‘Bhajo Govindo ‘ that was a very popular show on Star Jolsha . The story was about a grand father and his spoilt grand daughter Dali .. How a cook changed their lives is the story . This show was inspired from Bawarchi and Hero No 1 . The show had Swastika Bhattacharya and Swastika Dutta playing the role of Dali and Cook Govindo . In the Hindi version though the star cast has been changed and the cook is now been called Kanhaiya that Govindo in the original .

Noted Bengali actor Dipankar De will also play the significant role in the show . He played the original role and will be seen in the hindi version as well . The original Producers Snehashish Chakraborty will the making the show in hindi as well . So this will first Hindi show that will be shot in Kolkata . After Mehak which is been shot in Delhi and ‘Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki ‘ will be the first show to be shot in the City Of Joy .

Actor Vishal Vashisht who has done shows like Veer Ki Ardaas Veera , Ganga and Jatt Ki Jugni has moved to kolkata for the show . But since Vishal hails from Kolkata it’s like Home coming for Vishal . So that’s the reason Vishal has been agreed to do the show leaving Mumbai .

Vishal has a look which is a mix of Rajesh Khanna in Bawarchi and also Govinda in Hero No. 1 . He will seen wearing a Khaki dress , Cap , chappals and a Gamcha in the show .

‘Jai Kanhiyaa Laal Ki ‘ will also be debut of famous Bangla TV Actress Sweta Bhattacharya . Shweta popular as Jheel from Bangla show Sindur Khela will be reprising the spoilt brat Dali in Jai Kanhiyaa Laal Ki . She has a glamorous look in the show and will be opposite Vishal . Sweta is currently working on her Hindi accent as this is the first time doing a Hindi TV show .

The promos of the show will go on air next week and in all probability will take Ayushmann Bhav slot next month on Star Bhaarat .