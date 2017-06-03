Rajeshwari Sachdev to replace Anuja Sathe in Peshwa Bajirao

Sony TV ‘s historical show Peshwa Bajirao is all set to take a leap with many new changes in the show. While Karan Suchak will play the grown up Bajirao, Ishita Ganguly will essay the role of Kashibai. The show will also have a new Radha Bai, who is currently been played by Anuja Sathe, and that would be none other than Rajeshwari Sachdev.

After the leap Anuja Sathe will quit the show and Rajeshwari Sachdev will be playing the character of Radhabai. Rajeshwari is currently preparing for the role. After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani where Tanvi Azmi played the character of Radhabai to perfection, Rajeshwari feels she has a legacy to match up. Bajirao was deeply connected with his mother and Rajeshwari has a significant role to play in the show now – both as a mother-in-law to Kashi Bai and also as a mentor to son Bajirao.

Rajeshwari started off as a singer with albums like Hulle Hulle Re and Mukhda Piya Ka. She has been associated with theater for long and has done many landmark films in her career. Her best work is Sardari Begum, Sooraj Ka Saathwa Ghoda and Mammo. On TV she has done many shows like Margarita, Laut Aao Trisha and lately she was seen in Balika Vadhu. Rajeshwari also has done reality shows like Nach Baliye and Ankatshari. She is married to actor Varun Badola and has a seven year old son.

Though Rajeshwari has been busy with her play Gauhar by Lillete Dubey , she will start shooting for Bajirao soon. The show will soon have a Mastaani. Like the film, the love story of Bajirao and Mastani will be explored on TV as well. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life to know who will play the role of Mastaani.