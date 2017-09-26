Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 BEATS Aamir Khan’s Dangal – here’s how

As each day goes by Rajinikanth– Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 gets bigger and better! After South cinema, 2.0 is definitely one of the grandest releases in South cinema. The movie is going all out in terms of promotions, events, sequences and now most recently – screen count! Ramesh Bala, a leading analyst reported, Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is expected to release in 10,000 – 15,000 screen in China! Now that’s a record breaking screen count! Believe it or not, Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has actually beaten Aamir Khan’s Dangal screen count in China! Yes, it’s true. The film was to release initially in 10,000 screens but it turned out China’ well known multiplex chain – Wanda Cinema played spoilsport and and did not release the movie on their screens. That cost the biopic wrestling drama at least 3000 screens! The movie at the end was released in 7000 screens! So, it is true that Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has BEATEN Aamir Khan’s Dangal! Also Read: False Alarm! Aamir Khan’s Dangal is yet to cross the Rs 2000 crore mark; stands tall at Rs 1864 crore

2.0 will hold a grand audio launch in October in Dubai followed by the much awaited teaser in November The year will end with the trailer in December, to gear us up for the release in January 2018. Raju Mahalingham has talked about the sequences and scenes being on par with Hollywood films. The film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain, Sudhanshu Pandey. The movie is mad eon extravagant of Rs 450 crore. Even with regards to promotions the film stands out as they engineered a hot air balloon around Las Vegas.

Rajinikanth will return as Chitti, Dr Vaseegaran. While Akshay Kumar will play the lead antagonist. While many believed that he will play a crow as a result of a wrong experiment, we were the one to revealed to you that he will actually play an alien creature. Amy Jackson will play a robot in the film. The movie is directed by Shankar. While it is being called the sequel to Enthiran, the story this time is brand new!