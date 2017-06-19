Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 to release on 25th January, 2018?

While 2017 will have superstar Rajinikanth working two anticipated projects – 2.0, Kaala Kalikaaran, what we are really looking forward to are the release dates of both films. As per latest reports, 2.0’s date has now been finalised. The high-budget sci-fi film is all set release on 25th Janaury, 2018, reports NewsX. With a film releasing a day prior to Republic Day, the makers of 2.0 are looking to cash in on the public holiday and make the most of that long weekend. An official announcement on behalf of the production house is awiated now.

After Baahubali, 2.0 is the next big film to look forward to. The film will revolutionise action sequences and visuals formats as director Shankar is pulling all stops for this sci-fi high budget film. The makers are making sure, the sequences and stunts in this film live up to Hollywood standards. Visually, this is going to be one of a kind.

This film might be the sequel to Enthiran – The Robot but the plot is brand new. This time, Rajinikanth will have a face off with Akshay Kumar who plays the lead antagonist. The movie also stars Amy Jackson. Like Baahubali, everything about 2.0 is carried out on a grand scale. The satellite rights were sold for a whopping Rs 110 crore in all languages. The theatrical rights for the Hindi version were recently bought for Rs 80 crore. Expectations from this project have sky rocketed post Baahubali and Dangal’s roaring success. Also Read: 5 reasons why Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is the next big thing after Baahubali

The first look posters of 2.0 impressed fans across Bollywood and South. Akshay Kumar’s terrifying makeover stunned fans big time and fasnw ere happy to see Rajinikanth return as Chitti and Vaseegaran. This much talekd face-off is the biggest highlight of 2.0

In other news, there are reports that suggest that Pa Ranjith is looking to release Kaala Klaikaaran this December. That means, fans will have two back-to back Rajinikanth releases!